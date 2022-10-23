Georgetown College hosts first Sensory Inclusion Day for kids with autism, down syndrome

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- As we all know sporting events and stadiums can be some of the loudest places, filled with excitement as fans cheer on their favorite teams.

And that can often keep parents of children with certain disabilities away.

“Audio triggers are a very common thing in that community,” says Jason Grefer, the Sports Information Director at Georgetown College.

In fact, Grefer knows first hand how loud noises can trigger people with sensory disorders.

“I have a daughter who is on the autism spectrum,” says Grefer.

That’s why he wanted to come up with a way for the college to be inclusive and came up with an event to welcome the neuro-diverse community to campus to be a part of the athletic community.

He came up with the idea with a day set aside for those families.

Other college staff hopped on board, and on Sunday, the college held its first Sensory Inclusive Day ahead of the scheduled men’s and women’s soccer games.

“We wanted to make sure the music was not too loud, that the public address is not too loud. That the fans in the stands understand that we need to keep things at a lower volume so as to not trigger a potential episode for any of these people who are on the spectrum or have down syndrome,” said Grefer.

They also gave out scarves and fidget balls, and set up designated quiet rooms.

“Just to make sure that we are encompassing every aspect of inclusion to make families feel welcome here. That they can come out here, enjoy some great soccer action going on here. But also feel like they’re not only in a welcome environment, but a safe environment,” says Grefer.

For Grefer, its about raising awareness and shining a spotlight on kids with sensory issues.

“To give them a chance to feel like they have a day where they can escape life’s challenges. Because it’s not an easy thing to go through on a day-to-day basis. I know that with my daughter on the autism spectrum that you have unique challenges to compare to other people,” says Grefer.