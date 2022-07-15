Georgetown College Golf raises funds to keep the program running

Georgetown Athletics golf raises money to fund the program for the next two years.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ)- Back in May Georgetown College Athletics decided to drop Men’s and Women’s golf due to insufficient funds. However President Rosemary Allen and athletic director Ron Evans told head golf coach Austin Sparks if he could raise the money they would be able to play. Therefore the coach set up a fundraising campaign five weeks ago and today they met their goal of $100k. The funds raised will keep the program running for the next two years. If you would like to donate to the Georgetown College Golf program you can head over to https://engage.georgetowncollege.edu/portal/golfgiving.