Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel.

The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change.

“We are excited for the new changes that will improve the guest and team member experience at our restaurant,” the post said, but detail didn’t what changes are being made.

The restaurant will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. A reopening date hasn’t been set yet.