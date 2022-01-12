Georgetown auto supplier nets workplace safety award

More than 3.6 million hours worked without lost-time injury since Nov. 2018

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the third year in a row, Adient US LLC of Georgetown has earned the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for workplace safety excellence, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced today.

Adient, located at 824 Lemons Mill Road, has not experienced a lost-time injury or illness at the plant since November 2018. The company’s workforce consisting of more than 700 employees has logged more than 3.6 million hours worked on the job since that time.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link congratulated Adient employees and plant managers for their devotion to workplace safety awareness and wished the company continued success in the future.

“Regardless of whether a company employs seven employees or 700, a successful workplace safety record is attainable,” Link said. “The Kentucky Labor Cabinet recognizes companies who demonstrate a strong commitment to workplace safety, and for three years in a row, Adient and its employees have shown that they have gone above and beyond to earn that recognition.”

Lynn Whitehouse, acting director of the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health KYSAFE program, presented the award for calendar year 2021 to company officials during a ceremony held Dec. 15 at the plant.

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating with 75,000 employees staffing 230 plants in 32 countries. The company produces automotive seating for all vehicle classes and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). For more information on Adient, please visit Adient.com.

“Our team members understand their role in safety and how their decisions affect the safety of our plant,” said Wayne Allen, environmental health and safety manager at the Georgetown plant. “It feels great working with a team that truly places safety first.”

The KYSAFE program builds alliances with Kentucky employers to promote worker safety through high-quality education and technical assistance. The Governor’s Safety and Health Award program recognizes Kentucky companies who demonstrate outstanding safety and health performance in the workplace.

Companies can qualify for the award if employees achieve a required number of hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness incident. The required number of hours needed to qualify varies for each company depending on the number of employees. For more information on the Governor’s Safety and Health Award program, click here.