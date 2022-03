George Rogers Clark wins first state title in 71 years

GRC defeated Warren Central 43-42 to win the 2022 Boy's Sweet 16 tournament.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- George Rogers Clark defeated Warren Central 43-42 at Rupp Arena Saturday to win the 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 Championship. This is their first state title since 1951.

The Cardinals were the top team in the state all year and they end the season with a 37-1 record. Jerone Morton was was named the MVP as he led all scorers with 14 points.