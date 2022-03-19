George Rogers Clark to play Warren Central for Boys’ Sweet 16 State Championship

The Cardinals defeated Lincoln County in a double-overtime thriller to advance to the title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first semi-final of the day Saturday at the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena featured two teams from central Kentucky that became an instant classic.

When it was all said and done, George Rogers Clark defeated Lincoln County 54-51 in double overtime.

The Cardinals will face Warren Central in the state title game at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Warren Central defeated Covington Catholic 61-58 in its semi-final Saturday afternoon. Warren Central opened tournament play by upsetting No. 2 Male 57-54 in overtime.

