George Rogers Clark JROTC wins national Raiders competition

The GRC JROTC all male and all female Raiders Teams competed in the national competition.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Congratulations are in order for the George Rogers Clark Junior ROTC Raiders teams for their performance in the U.S. Army National Raider Championship. GRC took its all-male and all-female Raiders teams to Molena, Georgia to compete against 80 other teams in 4 physical events.

The GRC all-male Raiders team came in first place overall, making them national champions, which is the first time in school history. The all-female team came in fourth place overall. Not only did these teams represent the Commonwealth incredibly well, but in an individual challenge for the “Ultimate Raider”, GRC’s own Logan Dawson brought home the title.