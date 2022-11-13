Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023.

Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning.

He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”.

In his post, Young also called Governor Beshear “the most corrupt and incompetent Kentucky Governor in the last 100 years.”

Last week, Young ran and lost against Republican Andy Barr for the 6th congressional district race.

Young run against Governor Beshear as a democratic candidate.