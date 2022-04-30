Genesis Coffee House and Eatery celebrates one-year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friday, Genesis Coffee House and Eatery celebrated a one-year anniversary. According to Genesis, it’s Lexington’s first and currently only African American owned coffee house.

Organizers say they planned to host a celebration inside the coffee house Friday night at 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and presentation from the mayor’s office to commemorate the milestone for the business and city of Lexington.

Genesis Coffee House and Eatery is located at 1403 N. Forbes Road Suite 130.

