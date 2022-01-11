Gateway DTF seized $166,000, 35 guns, 26 pounds of meth in 2021
Fentanyl and heroin also big on seizure list
STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A drug task force made up of four local law enforcement groups and state and federal agents had another busy year in 2021.
According to the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Task Force Gateway Unit, investigators seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 pounds of fentanyl, and 425.7 grams of heroin last year.
Agents also seized 35 guns and $166,321.55.
The AHIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Stanton Police Department, Mt. Sterling Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.