Gas stolen from church van in Menifee County

The sheriff's office is investigating

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – How low can you go? Someone stole gasoline from a church van in Menifee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say it happened over the weekend at Dayspring Church.

One of the church’s bus drivers discovered someone punctured a hole in the van’s gas tank and drained the fuel.

The church says the van is used to pick up people who don’t have transportation to church services. The van is also used to pickup and deliver food for the food pantry to feed the area’s hungry, according to the church.

The church had just filled the tank up at a cost of more than $100 and believes the repair costs could reach $1,000.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office at 606-768-3875.

