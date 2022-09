Gas prices showing decline across Kentucky

Coming off of a busy travel weekend in Kentucky, gas prices are showing a continued decline across the state.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has now gone down 12 weeks in a row.

This, after we began the summer suffering through record-highs at the pump.

The state’s average now sits at $3.41, which is down more than 25 cents from a month ago, and down well over $1 going back to when the summer began.