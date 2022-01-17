Gas prices in Lexington area unchanged from last week

Prices slightly lower than a month ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.94 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 76.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lexington is priced at $2.68/g while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.59/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical prices in Lexington and the national average going back 10 years:

January 17, 2021: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kentucky- $2.98/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Cincinnati- $3.06/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

Louisville- $3.06/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”