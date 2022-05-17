Gas prices in Kentucky up 22-cents a gallon from a week ago

It's the fourth largest one week jump in prices in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As crude oil prices continue to go up, so does the price of gas at the pump, helped by the annual switch to the more expensive summer blend.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky went up 22-cents on the week, the fourth largest jump in the nation, according to AAA.

Kentucky’s average gas price is now $4.24 a gallon, which is 44-cents higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

The counties with the highest gas price averages are led by Menifee County at $4.49, followed by Jefferson County at $4.39 and Shelby County at $4.37, according to AAA.

Lowest average in the commonwealth can be found in Hardin County at 4.05 and Henderson at $4.06, according to AAA.

Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio is $4.29, West Virginia $4.29, Virginia $4.32, Tennessee $4.21, Indiana $4.42, Illinois $4.83 and Missouri $4.05, according to AAA.

The highest spot in the nation is California at $5.98, followed by Hawaii at $5.31. Kansas has the lowest gas price average in the nation, currently at $3.99, according to AAA.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.48, which is 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.44 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, diesel prices continue to hover near record highs, with the national average holding steady at $5.57 after reaching that new record high over the weekend. Here in Kentucky, the average prices of diesel is now at $5.25, down a penny from the record, according to AAA.

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Florida (+29 cents), New York (+24 cents), Illinois (+23 cents), Kentucky (+22 cents), New Hampshire (+22 cents), Connecticut (+21 cents), Massachusetts (+20 cents), Ohio (+19 cents), Maine (+19 cents) and Indiana (+19 cents), according to AAA.

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($5.98), Hawaii ($5.31), Nevada ($5.17), Washington ($5.03), Oregon ($4.99), Alaska ($4.88), Washington, D.C. ($4.83), Illinois ($4.82), New York ($4.75) and Arizona ($4.75), according to AAA.

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: