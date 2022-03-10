Gas leak Thursday afternoon in London leads to evacuation, road closure

Business evacuated, Main Street partially closed

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motel was evacuated in London on Thursday afternoon, and part of Main Street closed after a gas leak.

According to the London Fire Department, fire crews responded to a gas leak at 1404 South Main Street around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Once on scene, firefighters say they found an active gas leak and requested Delta Gas to assist.

London Mall Motel was evacuated and London police assisted with shutting down Main Street from Barbourville Street to Dixie Street, according to the fire department.

According to firefighters, Delta Gas stopped the leak. Laurel County Emergency Management also assisted on-scene.