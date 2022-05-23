Garrard County woman indicted on ‘tampering with physical evidence’ charge

Mallery Reynolds will be arraigned on June 3

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Garrard County clerk, a Garrard County woman accused of murdering a man in February will not be indicted on complicity to commit murder.

A grand jury, last week, did indict Mallery Reynolds with tampering with physical evidence.

Police arrested Reynolds in February after finding Dylan Reyes had been stabbed to death at an apartment complex on Pleasant View Drive.

According to police, Reyes was sub-leasing the apartment from the 20-year-old and a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were also arrested in connection to the murder.

Police say the 15-year-old is the one who actually stabbed Reyes.

Reynolds was originally charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to the clerk, Reynolds will be arraigned June 3.