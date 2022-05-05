Garbage truck fire shuts down stretch of road in Georgetown
The fire happened on the bypass between Payne's Depot and Frankfort Road
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of the Georgetown Bypass was shut down for hours on Thursday after a garbage truck caught on fire, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.
The fire happened between Payne’s Depot and Frankfort Road, according to firefighters.
After the fire was extinguished, equipment had to be brought in to haul away the pile of burned trash, according to firefighters.