Gaming pub is ‘like game night at your house’

Villanous in Lexington opened about a month ago. So far, co-owner Lindsay Elswick says the unique idea has been a success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a pub, it’s a bar, it’s an arcade. It’s also a shrine to pop culture villians.

The new spot in Lexington is called Villanous, and according to co-owner Lindsay Elswick, it’s meant to feel like you’re hosting game night, except you don’t have to worry about being the host.

She says the genius idea came from her husband, who co-owns the business with her.

“He thought it would be fun to have a place, a neutral place, where people could come and nobody had to feel the responsibility of hosting game night,” said Elswick.

It’s not just any pub: it’s a gaming pub. In the month since it opened on the corner of Jefferson and W. Second Streets in Lexington, Elswick says it’s already become a hot spot for people to meet up, play one of the many board and arcade games, or at one of five gaming tables.

Elswick says she wants Villanous to not just be a space for people to come and eat and drink with friends, but one where people stay awhile and meet new people.

“Oddly one of our most popular has been Bananagrams, and then next Tuesday we’re gonna start our first tournament and that’s going to be Catan,” said Elswick.

Of course, guests can also enjoy a full menu of classic pub food and drinks, including locally-crafted beer.

“Most of the food is homemade, like our pizzas. We make all the dough and the marinara in house,” said Elswick.

Perhaps one of the most exciting attractions at Villanous is the collection of pop culture villain memorabilia. Elswick says most of it comes from her husband’s collection.

Patrons can dine alongside a life-size Terminator and Dr. Doom, among others.

“In addition to that we have all the memorabilia. Some people just come in because they want to look at all the memorabilia, it’s like a museum, but usually they end up staying and having a drink as well,” said Elswick.

Villanous is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4PM to 11PM.