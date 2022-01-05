‘Game-changing’ gift: Dan Cummins dealerships donate $101,923 to CASA of Lexington

Car dealership closes out year with major contribution

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dan Cummins car dealerships closed out 2021 with one of the largest ever donations — $101,923 — to CASA of Lexington to help child victims of abuse and neglect.

“We have always supported the work of CASA volunteers. They make a huge difference for children who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Josh Cummins. “This year, we are growing that commitment to our kids’ futures, thanks to thousands of our customers who bought a car and participated in the Dan Cummins Cares program.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Dan Cummins Chevrolet Buick in Paris, Dan Cummins Georgetown and Dan Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Paris began contributing a portion of every car sale to the Dan Cummins Cares program. The goal was to raise $100,000 for CASA of Lexington, which provides advocates for children in the local family court systems.

At Dan Cummins’ annual Christmas Party, CASA of Lexington representatives were presented with a check for $101,923, exceeding the company’s announced goal.

“This donation will fund advocacy for a year for more than 100 children,” CASA of Lexington Executive Director Melynda Jamison said. “That’s 100 children who will do better in school, find a permanent home sooner and grow up to break generational cycles of poverty and abuse. The effects of this amazing gift will ripple outward for decades.”

CASA of Lexington has more than 200 Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who advocate for around 600 children every year. The nonprofit serves Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Scott, Jessamine and Garrard counties.

CASA volunteers are matched to children who have suffered abuse or neglect. They visit with the children every month and provide reports to the judge on their case. Research shows children with CASA volunteers get more of the services they need to thrive, and they are far less likely to re-enter foster care.

“Unfortunately, we are serving less than a quarter of the children currently in the system,” Jamison said. “Game-changing donations like this from Dan Cummins are how we grow and serve more of the kids who need someone speaking up for their best interests.”

