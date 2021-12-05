Gallatin County man charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse

The charges are felonies and Darby could face five to 10 years in prison.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Gallatin County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse charges.

Kentucky State Police say they received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about an allegation of the abuse of a 12-year-old.

After investigating KSP says it concluded that 28-year-old Michael Darby of Warsaw was charged with ten counts of sex abuse of a child under 12.

The charges are also in reference to 2 separate victims.

The charges are felonies and Darby could face five to 10 years in prison.

He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.