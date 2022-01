Galata Drive in Lexington to be closed next week

Crews to install storm sewer line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Galata Drive will be closed at the intersection of Clays Mill Road from Monday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 21. This closure will allow crews to install a new storm sewer line.

Residents will still be able to reach their homes via Dardanelles Drive and Waco Road. Traffic on Clays Mill Road will not be impacted.