Funerals continue for Floyd County officers killed in last week’s shooting in Allen

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure remembered Wednesday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC36 continues coverage in Floyd County as a community gathers to remember another officer killed in the line of duty last week.

On Wednesday, people came together in Ivel to pay their respects to Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins. Chaffins is one of three officers killed in the shootout that took place in Allen last Thursday. Chaffins was also a member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, a Sergeant in the National Guard, an EMT and served with the U.S. Marshals. His funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Wednesday, the community gathered to say goodbye to Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure in what was a packed service. Police cruisers from around the state lined up at the Mountain Arts Center.

Loved ones of 39-year veteran Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure described him as a man who happily wore many hats because he loved his community and the people in it.

In addition to serving as captain of the Prestonsburg Police Department, he was the school resource officer at Prestonsburg High School.

Among his greatest accomplishment, Frasure’s loved ones say he was a proud husband, father and grandfather.

Randy Woods says, “Ralph was so many things to so many people. He was a brother, he was a friend, he was a jokester.”

Several speakers shared stories that helped dry the eyes of some in attendance as they shared a laugh.

“He says, ‘I want to be a school resource officer’. I said ‘Ralph, it’s a no smoking building,” laughed Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Ralph says, ‘I’ll quit smoking’. He quit smoking.”

Something loved ones of Frasure say they want people to remember is that he was a brave civil servant of his community up until the very end.

“That’s how Ralph was, nothing was going to stop him,” said Josh Hinkle. “Nothing was going to hold him from trying to get help because his friends were in harms way.”

Captain Frasure’s end of watch was Thursday, June 30. He was laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg where the other officers killed will also be buried.

Dep. William Petry was laid to rest Tuesday. Funeral services for Officer Jacob Chaffins will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. A memorial for K-9 Drago is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. in the same location.

ABC36 will continue coverage from Floyd County on Thursday.