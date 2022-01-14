Funeral Friday for beloved Pulaski County teacher who died from COVID-19

Stephanie Foster is the first teacher in the district to die from the virus

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Schools community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who died Tuesday from COVID-19, according to the Commonwealth Journal.

40-year old Stephanie Foster worked for 17-years in the school district. Most recently, she was a first grade teacher at Burnside Elementary School. She had two young boys, according to her obituary.

The report says Foster is the first teacher in the district to die from the coronavirus.

Her visitation is Friday, January 14 beginning at Noon with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset with burial to follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery, according to the funeral home.

Foster’s obituary is below:

Stephanie Dawn Foster, age 40, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Stephanie was born on December 30, 1981 in Somerset. She was a graduate of Pulaski County High School in 2000. Stephanie earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education as well as a Master’s Degree from Eastern KY. She also earned a 2nd Master’s Degree from the University of the Cumberlands. She was employed by the Pulaski County School System as a teacher for 17 years.

She is survived by 2 sons, Peyton and Colton Foster of Somerset; her mother, Wanda Blevins of Somerset; a brother, Chris Blevins of Somerset; nephew, Lucas Blevins of Somerset; niece, Shequoya (Danny) Phillips of Lancing, TN; great-nephew, Tyson Phillips; also leaves behind her grandparents, Charles and Ruby Taylor; half -brothers, Charles “Mikil” (Sarah) of Joelton, TN; Matthew Taylor of Portland, OR; half-sister, Lauren Taylor of Nashville, TN; step-sister, Brandi (Shane) Nevels of Portland, TN; cousins, Jeremy, Jimmy and Kristina Taylor; Amber and Kayla Taylor; uncles, James (Shelly) Taylor and Kevin (Alice) Taylor; along with a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Blevins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 3 P.M. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stephanie’s son’s savings. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Stephanie Dawn Foster.