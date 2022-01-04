Funeral arrangements set for Martin County judge-executive

57-year old Victor Slone died Sunday after a long battle with cancer

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hearts are heavy in Martin County following the death of Judge-Executive Victor Slone.

The 57-year old died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was appointed by the governor last April following the resignation of Bill Davis. Slone had served as a county magistrate since 2003 prior to his appointment as judge-executive.

He announced Dec. 8, 2021, that he wasn’t running for re-election due to his declining health.

He posted at the time on Facebook, “It has always been and continues to be my fervent belief that Martin County’s best days are ahead of us. To that end, I have worked diligently to build a foundation for those who come after me. I have always based my actions on the hope Martin County will be a place that our children and grandchildren can live and work.”

As news of Slone’s death spread, condolences poured-in, including from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Congressman Hal Rogers, state lawmakers and the mayor of Inez.

Slone’s visitation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 with the funeral set for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at noon at Crum Funeral Home in Inez.