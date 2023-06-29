Funeral arrangements set for bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, who died on Tuesday.

The Hyden native was a Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member.

A musician his entire life, he was best known for having been part of the Osborne Brothers Band alongside his younger brother Sonny, who died in 2021. The band is perhaps best known for the song Rocky Top, released in 1967.

Bobby was also a veteran, serving as a Marine for two years during the Korean War. He even received a purple heart.

Visitation will take place in Gallatin, Tennessee at Crestview Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5 from 12 to 7 p.m. and again Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.

The funeral will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Bobby was 91.