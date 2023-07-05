Funeral arrangements announced for late KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Funeral arrangments have been set for a Kentucky State Police sergeant who died Monday after a brief illness.

Visitation for Jared Boggs will be held Saturday, July 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Harlan Independent High School gymnasium. The funeral will begin at 3. Burial will follow at the Harlan County Memorial Garden on Lay Hill in Tremont.

Boggs, who graduated KSP Cadet Class 84 on Dec. 20, 2005, spent his entire career at KSP Post 10 in Harlan.

He’s described as someone filled with generosity and who had a heart for helping others.

“He was a very private man and did not want any accolades or attention brought to himself for the help he had offered. He was genuine, stubborn, opinionated, meticulous, an over-achiever, competitive and had no filter, all qualities that served him well at the KSP. He spoke the truth, regardless of how difficult it was to hear. You either loved him or you didn’t,” his obituary reads.

Boggs leaves behind a wife and son.

“Jared’s passing has left a void that can never be filled but his legacy and the precious memories he has left will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him,” his obituary reads. “Jared had so many dear friends that listing them all would be impossible. The family would love to include all who shared a special bond with him. Just know that your friendship means so much to Jared’s family!”

In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations be made to the Harlan Little League (PO Box 1005, Harlan, Ky. 40831) or Harlan Independent Schools (420 E. Central Street, Harlan, Ky. 40831).