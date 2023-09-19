Fundraisers created for family of Pulaski Co. youth football coach who died from heart attack

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Multiple fundraisers have been created for the family of a Pulaski County youth football coach who died from a heart attack while coaching a game last Saturday.

Michael Kean died Saturday “surrounded by those who loved him, while doing something he loved,” his obituary reads.

The 34-year-old was coaching his son’s youth football game when he collapsed, suffering from a heart attack.

A GoFundMe, Memorial Shirt and fund at Citizens Bank have all been created in honor of Michael and to help his family.

“Michael will be so greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He had a heart of gold and would’ve helped anyone in need. We are in shock and definitely not prepared for this loss,” the GoFundMe reads.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Michael’s visitation will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. and funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. both at Southern Oakes Funeral Home.

To donate on GoFundMe: Michael Kean Memorial Fund

To buy a Memorial Shirt: Coach Michael Kean Memorial Shirt Order Form

Another fund for Michael was set up at Citizens Bank. You can donate to this fund in person.