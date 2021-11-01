Fundraiser helps former deputy build accessible home

Former Scott County Sheriff's Department deputy is raising money for a wheelchair accessible home.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three years ago, Jaime Morales was shot in the line of duty while on a call with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, leaving him paralyzed and wheelchair bound. Friends of Morales gathered at the Kaizen Billiards Club in Georgetown for a Halloween fundraiser to help him raise the money to build an accessible home.

“He did so much for our community and as someone who’s from here, it’s important to me that we give back to him because he served and protects us so we deserve to give him all that we can in return,” says Leah Johnson, Morales’ girlfriend.

Some of the features he says would help out a lot are wider hallways and door frames, a roll-in shower and sinks and countertops with nothing underneath so he can slide under to use them.

“It is a very humbling process, ever since I was shot and all of this happened, it really puts into perspective how easy we have it on a day-to-day in comparison to those who don’t have full mobility or have pains and things like that,” says Morales.

Morales says he’s already gotten the land to build on and picked out a floor plan, so it’s nearing time for construction. He says all proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards building the house either through material costs or man hours. With a project list this big, what’s the monetary goal for Morales’ fundraiser?

“Anything I can get to be honest,” says Morales. “Anything the community is willing to help with, or the city, any help is welcomed.”

More than a fundraiser, Morales says Sunday was a day for camaraderie and having a good time with friends celebrating his favorite holiday. Morales says he will be heading to the Paralympics to compete in shooting this December. He says he’s excited to get down to Alabama and hopefully win some medals.