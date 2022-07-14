Fugitive wanted in northern Kentucky arrested in Lexington

Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force announces Ronald Allen Gibson, Jr. was arrested Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fugitive wanted in northern Kentucky was arrested in Lexington Wednesday night.

According to the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, 38-year-old Ronald Gibson, Jr. was wanted out of Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties on multiple warrants, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender. Authorities say Gibson is also a suspect in a multi-state crime spree which is still under investigation.

The task force says they learned Gibson may be in the area of Athens Boonesborough Road Wednesday and just before 7:30 p.m., saw a person matching Gibson’s description.

The task force says Gibson was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Boone County Jail.