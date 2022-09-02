Fresh Bourbon cuts ribbon on new tasting room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the Fresh Bourbon Distilling Company as they opened up a tasting room to bring a premium and sophisticated bourbon and cocktail experience tailored to Kentucky bourbon tourists.

With this opening, the co-founder wants more opportunities for people to have a taste of bourbon.

“We’ve built a brand starting from 2017 all the way up to now that we want to be able to have more people to take part in and more people to be able to enjoy what we have enjoyed, you know the experience of having bourbon in an elegant place,” said Sean Edwards.

And if you’re a guest, you’ll get to experience a guided bourbon tasting.