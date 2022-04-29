Free summer concerts series bringing jazz, bluegrass, rock, and funk to parks across Lexington

The first series, Big Band & Jazz, will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater every Tuesday from May 17 – June 28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington’s division of Parks & Recreation has announced the schedule for four summer concert series, offering a variety of music genres in parks around Lexington for free starting in May.

“Summer concerts are back and bigger than ever! We often get feedback that people want more outdoor concerts,” said Amber Luallen, Superintendent of Cultural Arts & Events for Parks & Recreation. “We’ve turned things up to provide our largest summer concert schedule ever. It’s a great opportunity for people to get outside, have a picnic, enjoy local food vendors, and listen to amazing musicians.”

The first series, Big Band & Jazz, which has been going strong for over 40 years, will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater with concerts every Tuesday from May 17 – June 28, before moving to Ecton Park for the remainder of the series, July 5 – August 9.

Starting shortly after will be the Northside Nights concert series, which debuted last year, and will run every other Friday at Castlewood Park, May 27 – September 2. Southland Jamboree returns to Moondance Amphitheater beginning June 2 and takes place every Thursday through September 1. Lastly the Summer Nights in Suburbia series will run every other Friday, June 3 – August 26 at Moondance Amphitheater.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULES

Big Band & Jazz at Moondance Amphitheater

Start time: 7 p.m.

May 17 – Young At Heart Big Band

May 24 – The MetroGnomes

May 31 – Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors

June 7 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra

June 14 – Walnut Street Ramblers

June 21 – Brass Impact

June 28 – Lexington Summer Concert Band

Big Band & Jazz at Ecton Park

Start time: 7 p.m.

July 5 – Miles Osland Little Big Band w/ Vince DiMartino

July 12 – Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble

July 19 – Ozmosis

July 26 – Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders

August 2 – Uncle Sam’s Bait Shop

August 9 – Osland/Dailiey Jazztet

Northside Nights at Castlewood Park

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

May 27 – Honeychild

June 10 – Positive Movement

June 24 – Special Sessions

July 8 – Benny J & Friends

July 22 – Elite 7

August 5 – One Sound

August 19 – TBA

September 2 – TBA

Southland Jamboree at Moondance Amphitheater

Start time: 7 p.m.

June 2 – Jim Hurst Bluegrass Band

June 9 – Fast Track

June 16 – Blue Eagle Band

June 23 – Custom Made Bluegrass

June 30 – Wolfpen Branch

July 7 – Maddie Murray and Darren Wasson Band

July 14 – Hammertowne

July 21 – Cane Run Bluegrass

July 28 – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

August 4 – Olde Towne Project

August 11 – Don Rigsby

August 18 – Ida Clare

August 25 – New Coon Creek Girls Reunion

September 1 – Fenced In

Summer Nights in Suburbia at Moondance Amphitheater

Start time: 7 p.m.

June 3 – DJ Rice Band

June 17 – Lauren Mink Band

July 1 – Bedford Band

July 15 – Brother Smith

July 29 – Honeychild

August 12 – DeeOhGee

August 26 – NVRMND

For more information about Lexington Parks & Recreation concerts and other events happening around the city this summer, click HERE.