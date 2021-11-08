Free Narcan, training and education through U.K. study

A University of Kentucky study is providing free Narcan and training in counties.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky HEALing Communities Study Initiative is taking the life-saving drug Narcan to the streets through an $87 million grant awarded from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Eight counties are being helped with this study, including Boyd, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Kenton, and Madison.

In Winchester, UK and the Clark County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) have partnered together to get out into the community and educate people on how to use Narcan.

“To make people more aware of A the problem, but B the need and the need to reduce the stigma and to recognize that addiction is a disease and we need to respond to it in a way that is helpful and not judgmental,” says Ron Kibbey, a social worker.

Clark County ASAP says Narcan can save someone from opioid overdose and stresses it’s safe for people of all ages and can even be used on pets if they’ve gotten into the medicine cabinet. Clark County ASAP says these educational booths with free Narcan will be at the Clark County Public Library on the second Monday of every month from 1-4 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

For more information on the study or other locations to receive Narcan and training, visit www.healtogetherky.org or check out KY Heal Clark on Facebook and Instagram.