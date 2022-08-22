Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee at 844-478-0099. The number will be routed to a voicemail box. Calls are checked Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.
This service is overseen by KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee in partnership with various organizations and volunteer attorneys.
Legal aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways:
- Clarify home ownership/heir property
- Assist with benefits applications and appeals processes
- Support victims of fraudulent contractors or assist with landlord disputes
- Provide insurance policy assistance
- Assist community groups that support long-term recovery