Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee at 844-478-0099. The number will be routed to a voicemail box. Calls are checked Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

This service is overseen by KBA Young Lawyers Section Disaster Legal Relief Committee in partnership with various organizations and volunteer attorneys.

Legal aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways: