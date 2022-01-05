Free ice cream for children who receive COVID-19 vaccine
Woodford County Health Dept. shares vaccine incentive
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some children who get the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Woodford County can score free ice cream.
According to the Woodford County Health Department, on Thursday, Jan. 6, children ages 5 to 11 years old who attend a vaccine clinic at the Woodford County Library’s Midway Branch will receive a voucher for a free scoop of ice cream courtesy of Railroad Drug and Old Time Soda Fountain.
The clinic will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at 400 Northside Drive in Midway. You can register your child’s appointment online HERE.