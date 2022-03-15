Free hot dogs on Tuesdays at Lexington Legends games

The Legends will e offering free hot dogs every Tuesday this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends have announced free hot dogs will be offered every Tuesday this season.

The team says the free hot dogs are made available through a partnership with Friends of Coal, which, according to the Legends, has been strong for years.

“Incredible friends and partners, like Friends of Coal, enable us the continuation of providing the best and most affordable entertainment to all fans,” said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. “Offering free hot dogs every single Tuesday is a noticeable big deal and something that thousands of families will be able to enjoy 20 times at Wild Health Field throughout the Legends and Genomes season. Hot dogs always taste better at a ballpark.”

Opening day at Wild Health Field is April 21. The first Lexington Legends game on a Tuesday is on April 26.