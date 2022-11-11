Free entry to national parks on Veterans Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Americans can mark Veterans Day by visiting a national park for free.

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country on Friday in honor of the holiday.

The NPS is also offering free lifetime military passes to veterans and gold star families whose loved one was killed in service.

The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation spots including national parks and wildlife refuges.

Kentucky has nine national parks, according to the NPS website.