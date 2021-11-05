Free dental care for veterans and spouses on Saturday

Clinics will be held in Lexington, Richmond and Danville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In recognition of Veterans Day, free dental care is available to veterans, their spouses or significant others on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Now in its seventh year, Aspen Dental’s ‘Day of Service’ provides free dental care to honor veterans service and break down barriers to health care.

There are three participating locations in central Kentucky:

-3695 Nicholasville Road, Suite 140, in Lexington

-1072 Barnes Mill Road in Richmond

-116 Skywatch Drive, Suite A, in Danville

Appointments are required. Call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule a visit.