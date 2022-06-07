Free dental care for Military Veterans this Saturday

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, June 11, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care. According to Aspen Dental, millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. Click here to learn more.

Aspen Dental’s Day of Service:

-Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

-Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

Participating offices:

-2911 S Highway 27, Somerset, KY 42501

-1072 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, KY 40475

-116 Skywatch Drive, STE A, Danville, KY 40422

-3695 Nicholasville Rd Ste 140, Lexington, KY 40503

-101 Jett Blvd Ste 100, Frankfort, KY 40601