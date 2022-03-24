Free dental care for children in Lexington during ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event

BCTC Dental Hygiene Program students and professionals will offer the free care March 28-April 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bluegrass Community & Technical College (BCTC) Dental Hygiene Program students and professionals will be offering free dental care to children during the Give Kids A Smile event again this year at the BCTC Cooper Campus. Appointments will be available March 28 – April 1, 2022.

Children 12 and under are eligible to receive FREE dental cleanings, kindergarten screenings, dental supplies, x-rays, exams and fluoride treatments. Participants will also enjoy fun socially distanced activities like a photo booth, balloons and visits with the Tooth Fairy.

“This event is spearheaded by the Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association,” said Mary Jones, BCTC professor of dental hygiene. “We are so proud of our students’ efforts to make this a fun experience for children and a very valuable opportunity for parents.”

BCTC’s Cooper Campus is located at 470 Cooper Drive, Lexington. Those with appointments will receive a free parking pass. To schedule an appointment, call 859.246.6857. Appointments fill quickly, so call today to reserve your spot.

The Dental Hygiene program at BCTC has been treating children in the community for over 40 years. Special thanks to sponsors of the event: GlaxoSmith-Kline, Modern Kids Dentistry, Union Pediatric Dentistry and Waterpik.

To learn more about studying dental hygiene at BCTC, contact maryw.jones@kctcs.edu or visit the BCTC dental hygiene program page.