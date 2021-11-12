Free community Thanksgiving dinner in Jessamine County

Volunteers, food still needed

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition and the Jessamine County Public Library have teamed up to host a free community Thanksgiving dinner.

All are welcome to enjoy the dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jessamine County Public Library located at 600 S. Main Street in Nicholasville.

The coalition says they’re still in need of cooks and servers to volunteer, as well as food, especially turkeys.