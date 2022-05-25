Free 2-day pop-up health clinic in Hazard in June

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic June 11-12. According to RAM, it will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School at 301 Perry Circle Rd. in Hazard for two days. The clinic is in collaboration with University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. According to Remote Area Medical, the patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday night, June 10, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, click here, or call 865-579-1530.