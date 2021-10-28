Frederick Douglass star receiver Dane Key commits to Kentucky

The four-star recruit is the 16th player in the 2022 class to choose UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Once again, “yahtzee” echoed through the halls of the University of Kentucky football offices on Thursday night when four-star recruit Dane Key announced his commitment to play for the Wildcats.

The star wide receiver at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School chose Kentucky over Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Western Kentucky. He made the theatrical announcement at the high school.

He’s the 16th player in the 2022 class to choose Kentucky. He is considered by many to be the best high school player in Kentucky. He’s rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter for Key from the beginning of the process.

So far this senior season, Key has 31 receptions for 501 yards and five touchdowns for the Broncos. Frederick Douglass is 9-0 on the year heading into a home game against perennial power Boyle County on Friday.

The Broncos have made consecutive trips to the state semifinals.