Frederick Douglass run at state 5A football title comes up short

South Warren builds lead, keeps FD at bay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – South Warren built an edge in the second and third quarters and made it stand in defeating Frederick Douglass 38-26 Saturday evening to win the Kentucky state Class 5A state high school football title in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.

