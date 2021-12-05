Frederick Douglass run at state 5A football title comes up short
South Warren builds lead, keeps FD at bay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – South Warren built an edge in the second and third quarters and made it stand in defeating Frederick Douglass 38-26 Saturday evening to win the Kentucky state Class 5A state high school football title in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.
Complete stats from each championship game can be found through the links below:
1A – Pikeville 30, Russellville 27
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/1afinal.pdf
2A – Beechwood 23, Lexington Christian 21
3A – Belfry 33, Paducah Tilghman 28
4A – Boyle County 30, Johnson Central 13
5A – South Warren 38, Frederick Douglass 26
6A – St. Xavier 31, Male 21
Mingua Beef Jerky Most Valuable Player Award
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/2afinal.pdf
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/3afinal.pdf
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/4afinal.pdf
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/5afinal.pdf
https://khsaa.org/football/2021/6afinal.pdf
1A – Blake Birchfield, Pikeville
2A – Cameron Hergott, Beechwood
3A – Isaac Dixon, Belfry
4A – Jagger Gillis, Boyle County
5A – Tyler Snell, South Warren
6A – Jack Sivori, St. Xavier