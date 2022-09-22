Frederick Douglass High School student charged after gun, ammo found in car on school property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frederick Douglass High School student was arrested and is facing charges after a gun and ammunition were found in his car during a routine safety check at lunch.

According to a press conference with school officials, the search was conducted after drug paraphernalia was seen in the student’s car. During the search, they also found a handgun and ammunition.

The school did not go on lockdown and no threats were ever made, officials added.

The student is charged with having a weapon on school property and drug paraphernalia.