Franklin mural to be dedicated in Sunday ceremony, Peace Walk

Events at Lexington's Duncan Park.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community members will gather Sunday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Lexington’s Duncan Park for a special reason.

A mural honoring the life and legacy of Anita Rowe Franklin will be dedicated as a forever symbol to end gun violence in Lexington.

Partners included in the mission to memorialize Anita include the Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project, the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff, LexArts, the Lexington Police Department, DecoArt, the Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation, and We Are Survivors.

“We thank everyone who took part in the vision and creation of the mural. This extension of Anita’s meaning to the Lexington community is heartfelt. She is forever loved, and this mural is an illustration of that love. As she continues to watch over the community, let us continue to do our part and re-commit to seeking out new paths to move forward in reducing gun violence and eradicating gun-related homicides,” said members of the Franklin family.

After the dedication of the mural, there will be a Peace Walk through the East End neighborhood in honor of Anita’s legacy and mission. Activities will include a resource fair of community partners, children’s activities, speakers, food, and fellowship.

Sheriff Kathy Witt believes this special event will honor the vital work Anita performed every day and will call on all to be part of the solution to ending gun violence.

“Anita took the pain she felt and chose each day to turn it into lifesaving work for others. With this mural her memory and legacy will not be forgotten. We present it in her honor and pledge to continue her work to end gun violence in our community,” she said.

The Peace Walks began in 2014 in honor of Antonio Franklin Jr., whose life was cut short by a random act of gun violence in Duncan Park.