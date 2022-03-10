Franklin County vs. Southwestern in quarterfinals of Girls’ Sweet 16

The two teams will square-off Friday at 11:00 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament got off to a terrific start on Wednesday in Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

In the opening game, Meade County defeated Boyd County 53-46.

In the second afternoon game, Bullitt East beat Bethlehem 67-50. Meade County will face Bullitt East in the quarterfinals Friday at 1:30 p.m.

In the evening session, Southwestern defeated McCracken County 67-56.

In the nightcap, Franklin County beat Henderson County 46-43 in what turned out to be the closest game of the day. After the game, Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp announced there won’t be any school in Franklin County on Friday, March 11, 2022, so everyone can cheer on the Lady Flyers in the quarterfinals against Southwestern.

Friday’s schedule features Letcher County Central against Bowling Green at 11:00 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Pikeville takes on Cooper.

At 6:00 p.m., it’s Corbin taking on George Rogers Clark.

The late game at 8:30 p.m. features Anderson County against Sacred Heart.

Look for coverage online and on ABC 36 News.

For a link to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) website with tournament scores and recaps, click here.