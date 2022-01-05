Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy fired

Deputy Sergeant Nathan Doty was terminated two years after an incident involving excessive force.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Tuesday over the use of excessive force in an incident that happened two years ago at the Franklin County Regional Hospital. Sheriff Chris Quire says the incident itself happened January 1, 2020, but says the department wasn’t made aware of it until an open records request came in for the body cam footage just a few months ago, in November 2021.

“A gentleman was arrested for some charges, I think disorderly or maybe resisting or menacing, you know it ended up at the hospital and that’s when the use of force that I didn’t necessarily like and that’s what got us here today,” says Quire about the use of force incident.

Quire says Doty was suspended after the request came in and disciplinary charges were filed by the end of November. The hearing was closed to the public at Doty’s request, according to Quire, but lasted three hours. The sheriff, who reviewed the body camera footage, tells us Doty was found guilty on four charges, including two conduct unbecoming violations of sheriff’s department policies and procedures, use of non-lethal force and use of force not necessary under the circumstances.

“Sergeant Nathan Doty is terminated from his employment with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, effective immediately,” says Quire.

Quire says this was his first time being both the judge and jury on a case like this and he hopes not to have to do it again anytime soon, especially in the midst of the nationwide police shortage.

“It’s a tough day and nobody likes to do this, certainly not I, but it had to be done,” says Quire “Didn’t have a choice and I can’t sit back and worry about staffing when there’s an issue like this that arises.”

Quire says while the internal investigation is now over, the Commonwealth’s Attorney will be holding a trial and no body cam footage will be released until all hearings have ended.

“We’re humans, no human’s perfect,” says Quire. “Sometimes we make mistakes and lots of times we can train or counsel or do things to correct the problem but when something like this happens there’s just no way to fix it.”