Franklin County Humane Society Halloween festivities

Franklin County Humane Society and West Sixth Farm hosted a dog costume contest.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) partnered with the West Sixth Farm for some Halloween pet fun. Sunday, FCHS accepted supply donations for the shelter, but included some holiday fun with a dog costume contest.

Booths were set up to give people more information on the latest with the humane society, including information on its new building coming soon. FCHS says it hopes to make a tradition out of holding a costume contest for dogs at the West Sixth Farm. The shelter says prizes were given to the best dressed dog and the people’s choice.

“Most of it has been watching the folks bring their dogs in and their costumes are so creative and clever. Many of them are really original,” says Kerry Lowary, FCHS shelter director. “And then of course, they’re supporting the humane society.”