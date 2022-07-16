Frankfortcon returns to the Capital City

The one-day event included an anime' costume contest, meet and greets with well known characters and voice actors, and more than 80 vendors.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- If you like anime and comicons, Frankfort was the place to be Saturday.

That’s where the 6th annual Frankfortcon took place at the capital Plaza Hotel.

Some people we spoke with say they traveled hours to attend the event.

“I like seeing all the people dressed up and stuff. I try to look for characters that I like and stuff. I like to get pictures and of course like to buy stuff. My wallet has not survived this time,” said one attendee.

“It’s pretty cool. Like seeing lots of people, I have seen so many people dressed up as and a lot of people from my favorite places,” another attendee said.

If you missed this weekend’s Frankfortcon, the event will be back in January 2023.