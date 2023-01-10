FrankfortCon coming back on Jan. 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — FrankfortCon, a comic book and pop culture convention, is coming back in late January.

FrankfortCon will host over 125 exhibitors with interests in comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, apparel and more.

Plus, a roster of comic industry professionals will be in attendance and $1,500 in door prizes will be given away throughout the day.

Below is a list of confirmed guests and attractions as of publishing time:

• Vanessa Angel – celebrity actress

• John Morris Voice – actor Andy from Toy Story

• Bob Hall – comic book legend

• John Swasey – anime voice actor

• Kent Williams – anime voice actor

• 501st Legion – Darth Vader & Storm Troopers

• Mandalorian Mercs

• The Delorean

• KITT – Knight Rider TV series car

• Super Smash Bros ultimate video game tournament

• Comic book bargain room

• Cosplay contest for male, female, kid and group categories

Tickets are on sale now at $20 for the Jan. 28 event. Kids under 11 are free with an adult. For more information, visit http://www.frankfortcon.com.